Webinar this week: shielding confidential data from prying eyes

Transacting online has become commonplace. Activities such as online banking, e-commerce and investing depend on technology as they involve the exchange of sensitive and confidential information.

And with the number of financial transactions soaring, securing these transactions has become a top priority for businesses in every sector.

Concurrently, the threat landscape is growing increasingly complex, marked by determined and well-funded adversaries, with sophisticated tools at their disposal, to the point where the common wisdom when it comes to threats is that it’s no longer a matter of “if”, but rather “when”.

To register for the webinar, click here

This is why a growing number of companies are turning to encryption technologies to help them secure their financial transactions and other confidential data. Encryption serves to ensure secure communications and keep data safe from third-party interference. It involves the use of mathematical algorithms to transform data into an unreadable form, to keep it safe from the prying eyes of bad actors.

For businesses that conduct financial transactions, encryption technology provides value for many different business use cases. It safeguards online banking transactions, mitigates credit card fraud, protects digital signatures during fund transfers between accounts, and serves other critical functions.

By employing encryption, businesses can effectively shield sensitive financial information from threat actors looking for personal gain or intending harm to customers. Additionally, encryption assists companies in complying with regulations such as the Protection of Personal Information Act or the General Data Protection Regulation.

To unpack encryption further, as well as how businesses can harness its benefit to protect their financial transactions, Altron is hosting a webinar on the 20 June themed “Encryption: shielding financial transactions and confidential data from prying eyes”.

During this event, industry experts will unpack how data encryption can help ensure companies remain compliant with data privacy regulations, as well as the benefits that embarking on an encryption journey can bring to the organisation.

They will unpack what regulations recommend in terms of data encryption and data encryption best practices. In addition, they will discuss why data encryption has become a critical part of the security mix and will delve into the pain points that can be solved by using data encryption in the business.

For more information and to register, click here.

About Altron Systems Integration

Altron Systems Integration is a specialist provider, leveraging world-class technology and leading practices to architect, implement and support sustainable ICT-based business solutions that are strategically aligned, fit for purpose, cost effective and optimised for performance. We have highly skilled, experienced professionals directed at solving business critical customer problems through a consultative approach. We also bring our collective knowledge to every deployment engagement. From legacy integration to digital transformation, our solutions catalogue includes the full spectrum of ICT services. Few other organisations can claim the depth and breadth of the capabilities and experience we provide. For more information visit www.altronsystemsintegration.co.za or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.