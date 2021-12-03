What a truly modern telephony solution can do for your business

Euphoria Telecom is a South African company on a mission to change the perceptions of what telephony solutions can do for your business.

This episode of the podcast is geared towards answer the question: “What more can I expect from my telephony provider?”

Nic Laschinger, chief technology officer at Euphoria Telecom, explains why, in 2021, your choice of telephony solution matters, how cloud-based systems help and the advantages of using modern communications systems.

“Customers are under huge pressure to save costs and innovate on ways to unlock new sources of revenue,” says Laschinger.

If you have ever wondered what happens when you put a group of voice-over-IP pioneers into one company, look no further than Euphoria Telecom, a South African start-up success story and a firm that’s about to launch its services globally.

