Almost overnight, the global Covid-19 pandemic forced entire workforces into working from home (WFH). And in the aftermath, WFH – for at least a few days a week – has become more commonplace, which means that having a reliable Internet connection has become crucial.

However, thanks to Eskom, this can no longer be taken for granted. In fact, the company announced recently that load shedding between stages 2 and 3 is now a semi-permanent fixture.

This unreliable and unpredictable electricity supply has made working remotely a major challenge for most South Africans.

High-quality solutions

Fortunately, for those who have been searching for alternative power solutions, Gizzu, brought to South Africa by ICT distributors Syntech, has the answer. The company has developed extremely high-quality mini UPSes to help make load shedding easier and more tolerable for South Africans working from home.

Although Gizzu is first and foremost a consumer technology brand that focuses on sourcing the best technology from international vendors, it also works hand-in-hand with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to design products that are aimed at meeting South African users’ unique requirements.

Best of all, its wide range of products are cost-effective and within reach of most people. All Gizzu mini UPSes were designed to power a range of devices, from Wi-Fi routers to mobiles, laptops, IP cameras and more.

The only question, is which Gizzu Mini UPS is right for you?

Choosing the right mini UPS

When choosing a UPS system, it is advisable to not only look at current needs, but future ones, too. This will ensure that any UPS investment does not rapidly outgrow the individual or company’s future needs. If a range of machines and pieces of equipment need to be covered, Syntech advises working out the amps of all devices, to ensure that the device can do the job.

Backup time is another key factor. This is directly proportional to the load that is connected to the UPS. The greater the load, the less the backup time the user will enjoy. Backup time can range from as little as five minutes, allowing the user to shut down any equipment connected to the UPS before the power fails to prevent data loss, to up to many hours of backup time to keep equipment running until power is restored. Naturally, the longer the backup time, the higher the levels of protection needed, which will inevitably drive cost.

Let’s take a look at Gizzu’s range of UPSes.

The Gizzu 36W 32Wh 8 800mAh

The Gizzu Mini 8 800mAh dual-voltage DC UPS allows users to power a range of devices from IP cameras to cordless home phones and routers. It features four high capacity lithium-ion batteries, which offer a total of 8 800mAh battery power capacity for all a user’s charging needs. They can power a CPE (fibre box) and router from one device, thanks to Gizzu’s dual-voltage DC outputs, and for extra safety this device features an intelligent protective design that includes overcharge, over-discharge and short-circuit protection.

This device has several excellent features, including high-capacity, lithium-ion batteries, dual-voltage DC outputs and voltage selection. Furthermore, it boasts an intelligent protective design as well as smart chip control.

The Gizzu 30W 38Wh 10 400mAh

The Gizzu 30W Mini DC 38Wh UPS is easy to install and also allows users to keep a number of devices powered up during load shedding. This UPS features multiple-voltage DC outputs and is able to charge mobile devices such as cell phones and tablets via a USB connection. In addition, it offers 10 400mAh of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries with added safety protocols including overcharge, over-discharge and short-circuit protection.

In terms of features, the Gizzu 30W Mini DC 38Wh UPS can power a router and optical network unit (ONU) when load shedding or other power outages strike. Users can keep their mobile devices charged through the USB port and, with this device, CCTV cameras can be kept up and running, too. The device employs 38Wh high-capacity lithium-ion batteries and is compatible with a wide range of devices. It features an intelligent protective design with overcharge, over-discharge and short-circuit protection, too.

The Gizzu 60W 69Wh 21 600mAh Mini POE

Finally, the Gizzu 60W Mini DC 69Wh UPS is also child’s play to install and allows users to power a range of devices during load shedding or times of power failure. It features multiple-voltage DC outputs and is able to power both a router and ONU to ensure that users can carry on browsing the Internet, working online and even streaming.

With this device, CCTV cameras can also be kept powered up, but it adds the ability to keep VoIP phones connected and powered via its gigabit power-over-Ethernet port. Moreover, mobile devices such as cellphones and tablets can be powered via USB.

The Gizzu 60W Mini DC 69Wh UPS also offers 12 high-capacity lithium-ion LiFePO4 batteries which ensure a longer life span than traditional lithium-ion batteries. It comes with several safety protocols such as overcharge, over-discharge and short-circuit protection.

About Syntech

