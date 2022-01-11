Whole of Kenya is without electricity

Kenya is experiencing a nationwide power outage after a high-voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke, state-controlled utility Kenya Power said on Tuesday.

Kenya Power said the blackout occurred after towers supporting a high-voltage power line connecting the capital to the Kiambere hydroelectric dam collapsed.

“We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission power line at 10.45am (9.45am SAST),” Kenya Power said in a statement on its Twitter account. “Our engineers are working to restore electricity supply as the repairs are being undertaken.”

Kenya Power is the country’s sole electricity distributor

A company spokesman confirmed the outage was nationwide.

the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).

In May 2020, Kenya experienced a similar nationwide outage after a section of a high-voltage power line that transmits power to Nairobi from the Olkaria geothermal power plants, some 75km from Nairobi, broke.

In late December, a section of another transmission line known as Loyaingalani-Suswa, collapsed, knocking out some power supply from the grid and leading to power rationing in some parts of the country while it was being repaired. — George Obulutsa, (c) 2022 Reuters