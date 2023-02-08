Wiocc lands 2Africa cable in Durban

The Meta Platforms-backed 2Africa submarine broadband cable, which is being built around the African continent, has been brought ashore in Durban.

The cable was landed in KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest city by Wiocc, a digital infrastructure company that is investing heavily in submarine cables and data centres around Africa.

The Durban landing follows the successful deployment of the 2Africa system in Cape Town (where there are two landing sites, one in Yzerfontein and the other in Duynefontein) and Gqeberha (previously Port Elizabeth). The Cape Town and Gqeberha landings were facilitated by MTN Group and Vodacom Group.

2Africa’s Durban landing is hosted in OADC Durban, a carrier-neutral facility owned by Wiocc’s Open Access Data Centres. OADC Durban is a 4MW-capable facility located in Amanzimtoti.

“The arrival of the 45 000km, 180Tbit/s 2Africa cable system in Amanzimtoti, 25km south of Durban, will bring much-needed additional international capacity for Internet and other services, support high-speed Internet delivery and provide greater diversity, which will benefit businesses and individuals throughout South Africa,” Wiocc said in a statement on Wednesday. Wiocc owns a fibre pair on the 2Africa system.

OADC Durban went live in April 2022 and will ultimately deliver 4 200sq m of flexible space, supporting 2 000sq m of IT white space as well as A-grade tech park office space.