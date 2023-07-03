Wisps: Say bye-bye to network interference with RF Elements

South African wireless internet service providers (Wisps) know all too well that interference on their wireless networks is one of the biggest hurdles to overcome when trying to deliver a great customer experience.

Wisps can employ various strategies to reduce the impact of interference on their services, including changing frequencies, upgrading equipment and optimising network design. However, interference remains a significant challenge for Wisps and can require ongoing monitoring and management to ensure high-quality, reliable service.

To assist Wisps mitigate this issue, MiRO has partnered with RF Elements, a leader in enabling sustainable use of unlicensed spectrum. Its horn antenna technology provides a highly effective solution to problems with interference widely experienced by Wisps.

Its range of symmetrical horns already work perfectly in the U-NII-5 band of up to 6.425GHz

RF elements aims to prevent the industry from experiencing the same severe noise issues encountered when using the 5GHz band. Its range of symmetrical horns already work perfectly in the U-NII-5 band of up to 6.425GHz. Its product set of seven horn antennas consists of different beam widths for sector coverage and the UltraHorn (which can go from 5 180-6 775MHz) for point-to-point or narrow-sector coverage are the epitome of sustainable growth of unlicensed frequency networks.

The RF Elements interference reducing antenna solutions is compatible with the Cambium Networks ePMP 3000L, allowing you to future-proof your network and prepare for the lower 6GHz band once it becomes available in South Africa. The ePMP 3000L comprises its own interference mitigation technology and can deliver up to 600Mbit/s to 64 subscribers. It is also capable of operating in the lower 6GHz range 4 910-6 135MHz.

