Your weekend forecast: more stage-2 load shedding

Eskom will implement load shedding at stage 2 on both Saturday and Sunday between 4pm and midnight as it continues to struggle to cope with demand.

The state-owned electricity utility said on Friday that stage-2 cuts will continue until midnight on Friday, as previously communicated. Further cuts are now needed over the weekend, too.

“The capacity constraints have been exacerbated by the delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Koeberg, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, as well as the unplanned breakdowns of a generation unit each at Camden and Medupi, two at Hendrina, and four units at Arnot power stations. Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days,” the company said. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media