Zoom Fibre enhances bandwidth at no extra charge

From streaming your favourite series to attending important business meetings virtually, everyone wants access to a high-speed network for less money. And Zoom Fibre is once again leading the charge. Effective immediately, Zoom Fibre is offering customers higher bandwidth with no additional cost.

Zoom Fibre is rolling out two-speed upgrades: a 15Mbit/s line and a 30Mbit/s line. Existing customers won’t have to do a thing to benefit. In a revolutionary move, Zoom Fibre is automatically doubling the line speeds of all existing customers without changing their monthly price.

By doubling the bandwidth but keeping the price the same, they’re not only increasing speed but also making high-speed fibre more accessible to the average South African. In essence, Zoom Fibre is democratising internet speed.

New customers will be able to take advantage of the upgraded speeds at the previous, lower prices. To put it simply, for what you would have paid for a 10Mbit/s line, you’ll now get a 30Mbit/s line.

How does this benefit South Africans?

Stream like a pro: With newly enhanced speeds, your streaming experience will be seamless. With no more buffering circles, whether it’s a trending series or a blockbuster movie, you get to watch it instantly.

Work from home like never before: The pandemic has made remote work a new normal. With Zoom Fibre's upgrade, you can be on a video call while your kids are in an online class and still have bandwidth left for other activities.

Make fibre more affordable: Another crucial aspect of this upgrade is that it makes high-speed internet more affordable. In a time when everyone is watching their budget, getting more for your money is always a welcome change.

Zoom Fibre’s chief commercial officer Keith Joseph said: “Our aim at Zoom Fibre has always been to break barriers and make high-speed internet a reality for every household. This upgrade reflects our dedication to providing superior connectivity without adding financial strain on our customers.”

A new era of connection

Zoom Fibre is setting a new standard for internet providers in South Africa. By offering double the speed without any change in price, they’re making a strong statement about their commitment to customer satisfaction and digital inclusivity. It’s not just an upgrade; it’s a revolution in the way we experience the internet.

Zoom Fibre will be automatically upgrading existing customers’ lines and new customers can simply sign up for the plan that best suits their needs to get a faster speed at an unbeatable price.

