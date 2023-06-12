Zoom Fibre helps bridge the digital divide in South Africa

While South Africa has made notable progress in expanding connectivity and digital infrastructure, substantial obstacles remain that prevent equal access and participation in the digital realm. Amid these challenges, Zoom Fibre has emerged as a prominent player committed to bridging the digital gap.

The lack of affordable and dependable internet access in many marginalised communities hinders education, entrepreneurship and various other sectors in South Africa. The high costs associated with data and the limited availability of broadband infrastructure present difficulties for individuals in these communities to connect online. This digital division creates inequalities in educational opportunities, employment prospects, access to information, and social engagement.

Rural areas and townships often face the greatest hurdles in terms of digital exclusion. These regions frequently have limited or no access to broadband infrastructure, resulting in sluggish and unreliable internet connections.

Zoom Fibre’s role in the digital revolution

Were you aware that in 2022, 31.8% of South Africans lacked access to digital technology? That corresponds to approximately 19.2 million people in South Africa. Zoom Fibre is addressing this substantial absence of digital infrastructure by narrowing the digital divide and unlocking opportunities previously inaccessible to the underserved.

In recent times, South Africa has witnessed a rapid expansion of fibre infrastructure, transforming internet access for individuals nationwide. Fibre-optic cables, with their capability to deliver lightning-fast speeds and unrivalled reliability, are being deployed in urban and rural areas. This growth has provided communities with high-speed internet access, eliminating barriers to connectivity and fostering digital inclusion throughout South Africa.

Learn more about Zoom Fibre’s packages at www.zoomfibre.co.za

With a steadfast commitment to inclusivity, Zoom Fibre has implemented strategic initiatives to deploy fibre infrastructure in areas that previously lacked reliable internet access. By offering affordable packages and dependable connectivity, Zoom Fibre empowers individuals and businesses with enhanced access to education, e-commerce and remote work. The impact is far-reaching, opening doors to economic growth, entrepreneurship and an improved quality of life.

Why you should consider fibre

Fibre connectivity offers a plethora of advantages that set it apart from other internet options.

Fibre technology, using thin strands of glass to transmit data, delivers unparalleled speed and stability compared to traditional copper-based connections.

Unlike conventional connections that are susceptible to interruptions, fibre ensures consistent performance, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to online services, educational resources and e-commerce platforms.

The technology offers unmatched speed in comparison to DSL or cable connections and maintains consistent speeds regardless of peak usage times.

Fibre connections are impervious to interference from weather conditions or electromagnetic signals, resulting in a stable and reliable internet connection. Bid farewell to disruptions caused by external factors.

With abundant bandwidth capacity to accommodate increasing data demands, fibre can easily cater to your evolving connectivity needs, whether you’re a growing household or a business expanding its operations.

Investing in fibre is a future-proof choice as it can adapt to emerging technologies and escalating bandwidth requirements. Fibre networks are well-equipped to handle the demands of evolving digital services, ensuring you remain connected to the advancements of the digital era.

Fibre technology: the smart choice

As South Africa continues to embrace the digital age, the widespread adoption of fibre technology will contribute to economic growth, educational advancements, and an improved quality of life for all.

Starting from R345/month for an uncapped home fibre plan with 10Mbit/s (including free installation), Zoom Fibre can swiftly connect you. Choose from a range of uncapped residential and business packages tailored to suit your specific needs and budget.

About Zoom Fibre

Zoom Fibre is an open-access ﬁbre network operator. We roll out fibre-to-the-home network infrastructure in selected suburbs as well as fibre-to-the-business nationally. Our open access network oﬀers end users a variety of internet service providers to choose from. Zoom Fibre builds, operates and maintains the ﬁbre network infrastructure.

The infrastructure we build refers to dedicated ﬁbre-optic cables installed underground or overhead. The ﬁbre-optic infrastructure is made from glass which allows data to travel at the speed of light. This is our secret to connecting you to the world.

The medium-term view of Zoom Fibre is to expand the South African operation to 350 000 endpoints and the long-term view is to expand the business on a global scale to create access to high-speed internet connectivity and enable the digital transformation of underserved communities.

Learn more about Zoom Fibre’s packages at www.zoomfibre.co.za.