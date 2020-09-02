1TB of mobile data for R999/month on new Telkom deal - TechCentral

1TB of mobile data for R999/month on new Telkom deal

Telkom has launched what is, for most users, effectively an uncapped mobile broadband product, offering a terabyte per month of data, for R999.

The Sim-only Smart Broadband Wireless deal offers 4G/LTE access and 1 024GB/month of data with no fair-use policy and no bandwidth restrictions on a month-to-month contract.

In a statement on Wednesday, Telkom described the 1TB LTE offer as a “market disruptor and a new level of data quantity” offered by a South African mobile operator. The company said the product is suitable for gamers, collaborators, movie makers, podcasters and other heavy data users.

For those needing a router, Telkom is offering a Huawei device on a 24-month contract at an additional R70/month. Data bought on the 1TB plan has a rolling 60-day validity period.

It is only available where Telkom has network coverage and is not available for use through Vodacom, the company’s roaming network partner. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media