4IRI wins Sasol TechnoX Expo 2023 Rising Star award

4IRI, an enabling platform for SMMEs aimed at advancing impactful technological solutions, won the prestigious “Rising Star” award during the closing ceremony of the Sasol TechnoX Expo 2023.

The award was given in recognition of 4IRI’s commitment to advancing science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and innovation (Steami) education and inspiring the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.

This year’s exhibition is the 21st career expo to be held by the petroleum giant and was themed “Future shapers – discover your passion, shape your future”.

More than 22 000 learners were hosted throughout the week, gaining exposure to almost 50 exhibitors. The exhibition, an enthralling wall-hanging of Steami, offered an unrivalled glimpse into the possibilities that await South Africa’s next generation of trailblazers.

Each year, the Sasol Sport Centre in Sasolburg or Secunda hosts this flagship event. It has become a beacon of inspiration for learners, offering them unique insights into Steami education. The event is also a platform for leaders and professionals in these fields to come together, share their knowledge and experiences, and showcase the incredible opportunities that await today’s youth.

A glimpse into the future

Learners who attended the expo were treated to a wealth of interactive exhibitions and displays that shone the spotlight on the latest advancements in science and technology fields. The expo went beyond traditional presentations, featuring hands-on, interactive activities designed to challenge learners’ skills and ignite their passion for all things Steami.

Exhibitors from a wide range of sectors, including government departments, universities, colleges, science centres and private companies, worked together to promote Steami in education. From captivating live shows to incredible performances, the wonders of science and technology came to life.

Inspiring tomorrow’s innovators

During the event, 4IRI took the opportunity to showcase its services and technologies, fuelling excitement and promoting the integration of Steami in education.

Thusong Technologies, one of 4IRI’s incubators, had a groundbreaking exhibit that displayed an array of impressive technologies, including virtual reality goggles, display screens, a gaming PC, three drones, a 3D printer and clean tech prototypes.

However, what made 4IRI’s booth stand out among the crowd was the enthusiasm and curiosity of the thousands of learners who attended the Sasol TechnoX Expo.

They found the demonstrations and displays quite riveting and were eager to learn more about the 4IR technologies and the promising future they represent. Among the range of exhibits, the drone introductory course and 3D printing technology emerged as particularly appealing for attendees.

Preparing today’s youth

With such a positive response from the audience, 4IRI believes there is a real need for a campaign to promote its services to the schools that attended the event.

The interest generated by the expo has laid a foundation for the integration of advanced technologies in education, promising to prepare the youth for the challenges and opportunities of the fourth Industrial Revolution.