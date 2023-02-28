5 000 counterfeit DStv remotes destroyed

MultiChoice Group, working with the police and customs authorities, has destroyed 5 000 counterfeit DStv remote controls and vowed a “firm stand” against illegally imported fake goods.

In a statement on Tuesday, MultiChoice said it takes the matter “very seriously” and will continue “protecting its brand and trademarks from being exploited by pirates”.

“We have been working closely with [law firm] Adams & Adams to address this issue and we are also grateful for the support of the SAPS and customs authorities,’’ said MultiChoice executive head of corporate affairs Tumi Masekela in the statement.

The remote controls were destroyed responsibly and in an environmentally friendly way in a facility designed for treating e-waste products.

‘’We believe that it is crucial to raise public awareness about the importance of combating counterfeit goods’ illegal importation into South Africa. Our efforts in this regard are part of a broader campaign aimed at protecting consumers and businesses from the dangers of counterfeiting.”

MultiChoice said it is also working with an organisation called Partners Against Piracy (PAP), a pan-African campaign to fight content piracy. Last November, MultiChoice welcomed the convictions of two “copyright infringement perpetrators” who had been arrested for selling Android TV boxes and IPTV subscriptions that provided illegal access to premium copyrighted content, including DStv content.

“We urge other businesses to take similar measures to protect their intellectual property rights and ensure that counterfeit goods are not sold in South Africa. We would also like to encourage the public to be vigilant when purchasing goods and report any suspected counterfeit products to the authorities,” said Masekela. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media