DStv working to offer Rugby World Cup in 4K

MultiChoice Group plans to offer the Rugby World Cup to subscribers in up to 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) resolution following its successful broadcast and streaming of the soccer World Cup in 4K.

Group chief operating officer Simon Camerer said the company’s emphasis with 4K, which offers four times the quality of full-HD/1080p broadcasts and streams, is offering key global sports events in the higher resolution. That means the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and the Olympic Games in 2024.

“We will get to a point where 4K becomes more prevalent,” Camerer told TechCentral.

He emphasised, however, that there are a lot of moving parts to offering the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 4K, and that negotiations with upstream content providers have not yet been concluded.

“It is our intention to do this after we set a bar around the soccer World Cup.”

MultiChoice offered the soccer showcase in 4K on both its new DStv Explora Ultra PVR and via streaming, including on Showmax Pro. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media