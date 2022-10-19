TC|Daily | MultiChoice CEO on 4K, DStv Glass and the future of pay TV

The launch of 4K for the 2022 Fifa World Cup, the development of DStv Glass smart TVs, the launch of uncapped fibre services, and more – it’s been a busy period for South Africa’s incumbent pay-TV operator.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi joins TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod in the TC|Daily studio to chat about all the announcements the broadcaster made at its recent DStv Showcase event, and what we can expect from the company in the months ahead.

In the discussion, Shiburi talks about:

His background in MultiChoice Group, and how he worked his way up through technical and engineering roles into management, eventually becoming CEO of the key South African operation.

What’s been involved in getting MultiChoice ready for the World Cup and 4K broadcasts, including studio upgrades. This includes a look at the modern compression technologies used to minimise bandwidth utilisation as much as possible while still ensuring a good-quality image.

What we can expect next from DStv in terms of 4K content, following the conclusion of the World Cup in December.

How important it is for MultiChoice to be seen as a technological leader.

DStv Glass, the relationship between MultiChoice and the UK’s Sky, and what we should expect from the product offering when it is launched next year.

The strategic thinking behind the “coopetition” with Netflix, Disney and Amazon, which are available as apps on DStv platforms, including the Explora Ultra personal video recorder.

Streaming vs traditional satellite and what’s involved in managing that transition from a technology and cost perspective.

Why MultiChoice became an Internet service provider.

