A new year, a new way of investing

Revix CEO Sean Sanders returns to the podcast to offer his predictions for the world of cryptocurrencies in 2022.

The podcast unpacks the relative maturity of the crypto space this year, and delves into a serious discussion on crypto as an investment.

Sanders talks about the “flexing” of the market and how that impacts investment in this space.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media