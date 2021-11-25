Absa trains thousands in cloud skills

Absa Group said on Thursday that its partnership with Amazon Web Services to train employees in cloud computing skills will see almost 1 800 people receive training this year.

Absa launched the cloud incubator programme in March to support its digital transformation journey.

Almost 1 500 participants had completed the training by the end of October and a further 280 are expected to complete the programme by the end of the year, Absa said.

The initiative was undertaken jointly with AWS, whose global Skills Guild programme was designed to help large enterprises like Absa accelerate cloud adoption. Absa employees from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania and Mauritius participated in the programme.

The cloud incubator programme offered workshops that focused on the impact of cloud technology on the business, and training sessions that looked at how cloud reduces operational costs and how cloud enhances business processes, Absa said.

“The key outcome from the cloud incubator programme was for participants to be able to identify cloud opportunities and to create more efficient, scalable services and solutions. The employees can now use their understanding and knowledge to drive the broad-scale digital transformation in the bank,” said Absa CIO Ebrahim Samodien in a statement. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media