Adapt IT CEO stands accused over violent attack in Durban home - TechCentral

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala has been accused of hiring armed thugs to beat up his estranged wife Neo’s partner, suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, according to a report published on Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported (paywall) that Nzuza, who was suspended over alleged corruption in the Durban metro, was allegedly beaten up at the upmarket Zimbali residential estate near Ballito last Saturday and had to undergo emergency surgery.

The attack was reportedly so serious that Nzuza had to have his spleen and part of a kidney removed; he remains in intensive care in a Durban hospital, according to the report.

Citing an affidavit filed at the Durban high court, the Sunday Times said Neo claimed that five “heavily armed” men “brutally” assaulted Nzuza and threatened Neo and her friends at Shabalala’s Zimbali home last Saturday. The couple has reportedly been estranged for the past four years.

Shababala was allegedly present at the Zimbali property when the alleged assault on Nzuza took place, according to Neo’s affidavit, and even threatened her in the presence of one of the gunmen, the Sunday Times reported.

Suitors

Approached for comment from TechCentral on Sunday, Shabalala’s spokesman issued the following statement: “Given the divorce court proceedings and the inherently private nature of the matter, Mr Shabalala has been advised by his legal representatives to decline to make any statements at this stage. He will, however, be available to make a statement at some future time or on some future occasion when it is deemed fit.”

The shocking allegations against Shabalala come as two suitors — JSE-listed Huge Group and Canada’s Volaris Group — vie to acquire Adapt IT. Huge Group is offering R5.52/share to Adapt IT shareholders in Huge shares, while the Volaris offer – preferred by Shabalala – is an all-cash offer at R6.50/share.

An Adapt IT independent board is expected to pronounce soon on the reasonableness of the two offers and make a recommendation to the company’s shareholders about which offer – if either – to accept. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media