ADC draws down R1.4-billion funding in SA data centre push

Africa Data Centres (ADC), the data centre infrastructure business in the Cassava Technologies stable, has drawn down the first tranche of US$83-million (R1.4-billion) of $300-million in funding it secured recently.

The initial tranche of the funding, which is being provided by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), will be used to expand ADC’s data centres in South Africa.

“Subsequent disbursements from DFC will be used to realise the expansion of ADC’s footprint of data centres in other DFC-eligible African countries,” the company said in a statement.

“ADC is executing an ambitious plan to build data centres in 10 of Africa’s largest economic capitals, including Abidjan, Accra, Lagos, Cairo and Casablanca, and [adding] to existing data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town…,” it said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media