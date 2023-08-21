Adobe co-founder John Warnock dies at 82

Photoshop maker Adobe’s co-founder, John Warnock, died on Saturday aged 82, the company said in a statement.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in an e-mail sent to employees.

Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke. He retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Geschke, until 2017. — Nilutpal Timsina, (c) 2023 Reuters