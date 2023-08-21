Red Hat Summit Connect Johannesburg is a highlight on SA’s IT calendar – here’s why

Implementing digital transformation and embracing enterprise IT are often easier said than done. Technology is constantly evolving, making it difficult to keep up. Not all organisations have the means to embrace the most recent advancements. or to scale their infrastructure to accommodate them.

However, the current landscape offers many opportunities, too. As more enterprises embrace digital transformation and invest in technologies, they unlock potential value, whether that’s through offering new products and services, reaching new markets, or finding ways to operate more efficiently. This includes the likes of cloud computing, with “hyperscalers” continuing to invest in local infrastructure and zones, automation, containerisation, and data analytics.

Open source, with its potential for innovation, collaboration and partnership, can help enterprises solve challenges and make the most of opportunities. In the face of tightened IT budgets, migrating to the cloud and upgrading IT operations to optimise development capacity, enterprises need solutions that can take them into the future and pave the way for real, effective transformation.

As Johannesburg gets ready to host the local edition of Red Hat Summit 2023, all eyes are on what enterprises can expect from Connect: Johannesburg and how Red Hat can help empower businesses with the next generation of technologies.

Red Hat Summit Connect Johannesburg

Taking place across more than a dozen countries around the world, Red Hat Summit Connect 2023 serves as the premier open-source event for IT professionals, distributors and enterprises. As a calendar highlight for any enterprise, the summit brings industries and communities together to discover Red Hat’s most recent work and the innovations that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with open source.

Red Hat Summit Connect Johannesburg features a comprehensive schedule of events, including keynote speakers, panel discussions, live entertainment and networking opportunities.

Attendees will learn from Red Hat’s regional leadership team and technology leaders, including Dion Harvey, country manager, sub-Saharan Africa, and James Labocki, senior director of product management. In addition, the event features numerous “experiences” designed to explore key technologies and topics that form the foundation of modern enterprise IT, and unpack the latest trends and the directions in which those trends are headed.

Some of the topic experiences attendees can expect at Summit Connect Johannesburg include:

DevOps: Insight on how Red Hat is working with developers to improve innovation and productivity levels. Developer Hub, Service Interconnect and OpenShift AI Focus.

Insight on how Red Hat is working with developers to improve innovation and productivity levels. Developer Hub, Service Interconnect and OpenShift AI Focus. Automation: Bringing the power of AI to Ansible automation via generative AI and the new event-driven Ansible workflows.

Bringing the power of AI to Ansible automation via generative AI and the new event-driven Ansible workflows. Infra/edge: Enabling infrastructure teams to better scale Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and integrating AI into RHEL Insights.

Enabling infrastructure teams to better scale Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and integrating AI into RHEL Insights. Security: How Red Hat enables Trusted Software Supply Chain across all solutions.

Reach the summit of pure potential

“Set against the backdrop of South Africa’s growing ICT landscape and continued digital transformation, Red Hat Summit Connect Johannesburg puts the enterprise IT topics that matter front and centre. Businesses have to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. One way to accomplish this is by networking, and engaging with all stakeholders to discover what it takes to stay ahead of the competition. The Red Hat Summit helps make that happen, while giving us the chance to showcase the power of open source and what we’re doing to take companies’ IT capabilities to the next level,” says Samantha Harper, senior marketing manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Red Hat.

Red Hat Summit Connect Johannesburg will take place on 31 August 2023. To register for the event, click here.

Event details

Time: 8am to 5pm

Place: The Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, 42 The High Street, Melrose, Johannesburg

About Red Hat

