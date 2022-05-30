Adobe Stock offers a world of HD video

Today companies are using more high-quality video in their promotional campaigns. Video is everywhere, from social media posts to websites, commercial ads to training materials, and presentation decks to corporate sizzle reels. Big brands, small to mid-sized businesses, social influencers and content creators of all types are using more and more video to promote their products, services and ideas.

However, video production can be costly and time-consuming, so more companies are making use of high-quality stock video in their campaigns. After realising the unprecedented demand for affordable video, Adobe is making it easier for businesses and individuals to access a huge selection of incredible images and videos with Adobe Stock.

Previously, all Adobe Stock subscriptions only included access to standard assets such as images, templates, 3D and audio. Adobe is now adding HD video to the medium and large subscriptions. Additionally, customers that buy these Teams subscriptions get a 20% discount on any premium or 4K video purchase.

The medium and large plans also give designers and larger teams access to Adobe’s complete collection of 200 million high-quality, royalty-free assets for various creative projects. These include over 20 million HD videos that come standard with enhanced licences, meaning that you can use them for any commercial purpose from digital to broadcast media.

Adobe Stock is also integrated into your favourite Adobe Creative Cloud apps, so you can create without interruption and get projects out the door faster.

Adobe has introduced advanced search features, powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology, to speed up the process of searching for the right videos and audio files. For example, advanced Adobe Stock video filters help you quickly refine your search based on shot angle and shot size. The recent addition of the “Find Similar Audio” option allows you to sift through the entire Adobe Stock music library to find tracks that have a similar sound to the one you require.

Adobe Stock offers everything you need for video production for social, corporate, advertising and broadcast: videos, titles and motion graphics, and music, plus images, illustrations, vectors, and templates, for all your projects.

Adobe also offers the complete end-to-end functionality for video production with industry-leading creative software, including and After Effects video editing products, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform in Frame.io, and the most comprehensive marketplace of stock assets with Adobe Stock, all in one place, empowering creativity for all.

Contact Dax Data to hear more about Adobe Stock and what it can offer your creative teams.