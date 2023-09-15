Ads and subscriptions may be coming to WhatsApp

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp is exploring a new feature that would display advertisements in the app for the first time, the Financial Times reported on Friday (paywall).

Teams at Meta have been discussing whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp chat screen, but no final decisions have been made, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Meta is also deliberating whether to charge a subscription fee to use the app ad-free, the report said, adding that many company insiders were against the move.

However, WhatsApp’s top head on Friday denied the Financial Times report that said WhatsApp was exploring advertisements as it sought to boost revenue.

‘False’ – WhatsApp

“This @FT story is false. We aren’t doing this,” WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said in a post on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Kanjyik Ghosh, (c) 2023 Reuters