Africa’s first Umbraco Gold Partner scoops global award

Bluegrass Digital has won “Best Professional Services Sector Solution” for the new Petrofac corporate website at the Umbraco Awards 2022. The Web and mobile solutions development company has also become the first Umbraco Gold Partner in Africa.

Umbraco CMS and the Umbraco Cloud run more than 730 000 websites worldwide and are used by a global community of 220 000 developers. They give developers the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers.

Nick Durrant, CEO of Bluegrass Digital, is elated about both these achievements. “To finally become part of this elite group of Umbraco solution providers has been an important step in our business strategy. I’m overwhelmed by receiving this phenomenal award, it is just the perfect recognition.”

And next award in line is the best professional services solution! The winner is… 🥁 @Bluegrassgroup for their work on https://t.co/zZXRUNQesG! 🎉 Congrats on the #Umbraco award!#UmbracoAwards2022#Codegarden pic.twitter.com/zY0txIi9b0 — Umbraco HQ (@umbraco) June 15, 2022

Bluegrass has been working with Umbraco for nearly 15 years and has delivered over 250 solutions for customers around the world. These successes are largely due to its commitmen and investment in skills and resources by continuously training its team using the Umbraco education courses.

“Umbraco allows us to deliver digital business value to our customers, quickly and efficiently. This agile platform also enables our customers to improve their customer experience and manage content with ease. We have been delivering solutions for Unilever and Diageo brands and corporate organisations such as Petrofac, Costain and Lichfields, supporting their businesses for many years,” he explains.

Umbraco partner manager Mike Pedersen adds: “It’s with great pleasure that we can welcome Bluegrass Digital as an Umbraco Gold Partner. They are an experienced Umbraco agency with some amazing projects under their belt. We look forward to working closely with them for many years to come.”

“Our experience and expertise, means we are the leading Umbraco specialist on the African continent. We continue to be an advocate for Umbraco and it has been one of the key CMS platforms we have offered our clients for many years,” says Durrant.

Umbraco is clearly the leading .NET open-source CMS platform and appeals to broad range of clients given its flexibility, extensibility and intuitive CMS interface. With products like Umbraco Cloud and the addition of Heartcore, Umbraco’s headless CMS offering, it now can better support modern microservices and cloud driven solutions.

Durrant says the Bluegrass Digital looks forward to growing the relationship with Umbraco, keeping up to date with the latest innovations. “As we have now been awarded Umbraco Gold Partner status, we look forward to continuing our journey with Umbraco by further supporting the community, promoting Umbraco products and investing in developing our team expertise.”

About Bluegrass Digital

Bluegrass Digital is a leading provider of digital solutions for business. We simplify tech. We help you architect and build digital products and services, ensuring you transform and succeed in a digital world. With over 20 years of engineering experience and proven track record, Bluegrass Digital offers expert knowledge and its unique offering that is centred on service delivery excellence.

For more information, please contact Nick Durrant on 021 671 1966 or e-mail [email protected].