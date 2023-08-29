AI tools coming to Gmail for R550/month: report

Google is planning to make its suite of artificial intelligence-powered tools available to corporate Gmail accounts at an additional cost of US$30/month (R550/month) per person, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (paywall).

The announcement is set to be made by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian at the company’s annual cloud conference in San Francisco later in the day, the report said.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google also unveiled a swathe of fresh artificial intelligence technology and partnerships on Tuesday that were geared towards bringing more of the growing technology to large businesses.

The batch of announcements from its Google Next conference in San Francisco included new customers for its cloud software such as General Motors and Estee Lauder Companies.

The company made public a new version of its custom-built AI chips, unveiled an enterprise-scale tool to watermark and identify images generated with AI — plus tools for security and its office suite. — Jaspreet Singh, (c) 2023 Reuters