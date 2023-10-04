Aliko Dangote backing R10-billion African PE fund

A team spun out of Carlyle Group said it has backing from the founders of the US private equity firm as well as Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote for a new Africa-focused fund.

Carlyle co-founders David Rubenstein and Bill Conway are among investors in the Alterra Capital Partners fund, Partner Genevieve Sangudi said. The private equity firm plans to raise as much as US$500-million (R9.7-billion) in the coming months and has garnered $140-million in its first closing, she said.

While large investors including Carlyle, Blackstone and KKR & Co have retreated from Africa, smaller firms are seeing opportunities as start-ups mushroom to fills gaps on a continent that lacks financial and logistical infrastructure. Alterra plans to invest in the telecommunications, technology, logistics, health care, consumer and retail sectors, Sangudi said.

The power challenges across Africa provide opportunities to invest in private distributed power solutions

“This is an excellent time to put money to work in Africa as many of the current macro themes provide attractive potential investment opportunities,” Sangudi said in an interview. “For example, the power challenges across Africa provide opportunities to invest in private distributed power solutions, while technology continues to drive Africa digital transformation at a rapid pace.”

Other investors in Alterra’s fund include Standard Bank Group, International Finance Corp, Norfund, Germany’s Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft and Allianz’s AfricaGrow fund, Sangudi said.

In mid-2020, during the height of Covid-19, Washington-based Carlyle spun off its $700-million sub-Saharan African fund to its local investment team. The new firm, called Alterra, took over management of Carlyle’s assets.

Competition

Alterra, which also includes two other founding partners — Eric Kump and Bruce Steen — has exited six companies and managed to return about $600-million to investors, said Sangudi. The team has invested about $1-billion in 23 companies in Africa.

Recent sales include logistics firm J&J Group to DP World, oil and gas company Assala Energy Holdings to Maurel & Prom, agri-tech company Tessara to Agrofresh Solutions and Global Credit Rating to Moody’s.

Alterra has a team of 17 people, including two partners — Paul Maasdorp and Bryce Fort — who joined from Africa-focused private equity group Emerging Capital Partners.

The firm will face competition from other Africa-focused companies such as Helios Investment Partners and Adenia Partners, which have doubled down on the continent, adapting their operating models and building local capacity.

Last year, firms raised about $7.6-billion for African investments, according to the Africa Private Capital Association. About 82 exits were recorded, the association said.

