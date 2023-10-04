Google launches Pixel 8 series and Android 14

Google on Wednesday launched Pixel 8 smartphones and a new smartwatch that integrate its artificial intelligence technology more deeply into the company’s key consumer gadgets.

The upgrades to the Pixel phones — popular with photography enthusiasts and consumers that prefer the stock Android experience — could make them more attractive to shoppers planning their holiday season purchases.

Google beefed up the Pixel line-up with its latest mobile processor, Tensor G3, which brings several machine learning and generative AI models natively to the device.

Pixel 8 starts at US$699 and Pixel 8 Pro at $999 – $100 pricier than the previous-generation models

It would help users accomplish new AI features like for photography, summarising webpages, and blocking out spam call, executives said at the “Made by Google” event on Thursday.

The higher-end Pixel 8 Pro also gets a temperature sensor and Google said it had filed an application with to enable the thermometer app to take body temperature.

Pixel 8 starts at US$699 and Pixel 8 Pro at $999 — $100 pricier than the previous-generation models. They will be available from 12 October. Google does not sell hardware, including the Pixel devices, in South Africa.

“Google was clearly focused on driving the mobile AI message in today’s event and having AI on the device/client will be a big topic for the industry going forward,” said IDC analyst Ryan Reith. “If supported by strong marketing, Google could drive higher market share with this line-up, specifically in the US.”

Pixel 8, Android 14

Google also announced plans to add generative AI capabilities to its virtual assistant, allowing it to do things like help people plan a trip or catch up on e-mails and then ask follow-up questions.

The company launched Google Watch 2, an upgrade over the first smartwatch launched in October last year, starting at $349. It gets a digital crown and advanced health tracking features powered by AI.

Google also used the event to launch Android 14, the latest version of its operating system which is used on billions of devices around the world. — Yuvraj Malik, (c) 2023 Reuters