All Ster-Kinekor theatres are now closed - TechCentral

Ster-Kinekor, South Africa’s largest cinema chain, is closed with immediate effect. The company said it’s theatres will remain closed from Wednesday until further notice.

It said on Twitter that its screenings on Tuesday night were its last, presumably until at least the end of the three-week lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday. The lockdown will take effect from Friday, 27 March.

Like rival Nu Metro, Ster Kinekor has elected to stop all screenings days before the lockdown comes into force.

Nu Metro screened its last shows on Monday.

“Our cinemas will remain closed until the end of the lockdown, or as otherwise directed by the South African government,” Nu Metro said in a statement. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media