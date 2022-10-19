Alleged thieves nabbed at Eskom power stations

Three Eskom contractors and an Eskom employee have been arrested for alleged criminal activity at two of the state-owned utility’s power stations.

In the first incident, an Eskom employee at Tutuka power station was arrested on 17 October for allegedly removing 10 drums of hydraulic oil from an on-site storage facility. The drums were valued at more than R800 000, according to Eskom.

The employee has been remanded in custody pending a bail application. Eskom said it will move to oppose bail when the matter is brought before the Standerton magistrates court.

In the other incident, which occurred at the Matla power station, also on 17 October, three cleaning contractors working on-site were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables, which they placed in a waste storage container.

“The suspects were under the watchful surveillance of investigators who pounced on them when they attempted to remove the container from the area,” Eskom said in a statement.

“We cannot have such individuals who choose to steal so brazenly within the employ of Eskom,” said GM for group security Adv Karen Pillay in the statement. “We will work ardently to arrest such individuals, including their accomplices, and bring them to book.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media