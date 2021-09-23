Altron given green light for Lawtrust acquisition

The Competition Competition has green-lighted JSE-listed technology group Altron’s acquisition of information security specialist Lawtrust.

“The R245-million deal will see Lawtrust being integrated into Altron, which also acquired identity management market leader, Ubusha Technologies, in 2019 to form Altron Security,” Altron said in a statement on Thursday.

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati said the acquisition of Lawtrust positions Altron Security as a “one-stop shop for digital and information security”.

Lawtrust is a digital trust services and information security solutions company that provides solutions used to verify the authenticity of digital identities and counter-party systems in transactions, data encryption, digital signatures and biometrics.

The company is an internationally certified certificate authority for the provision of publicly trusted digital certificates and digital signatures.

Altron said Altron Security is also establishing a local presence in the UK, where it is seeing growing demand for its solutions. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media