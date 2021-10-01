Altron People Solutions assets sold to two buyers

JSE-listed technology group Altron has sold the two components of its People Solutions business to separate buyers, Dubai-based iSON Xperiences and South African consultancy LRMG.

Altron People Solutions had been held as an asset for sale as it was no longer deemed core the Altron group business or the “Altron 2.0” strategy.

Altron People Solutions’ business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer experience technology business has been sold to iSON Xperiences, a global organisation with headquarters in Dubai that is looking to expand its footprint in Africa. The Learning Solutions part of the business was acquired by South African management consultancy LRMG.

“A decision was taken to split the business and sell it to two buyers, both of whom are ideally positioned to provide exciting new growth opportunities in an environment where they can flourish,” Altron said in a statement.

“By selling it to the correct partners, we have allowed these businesses opportunities for growth and expansion,” said Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. “The Learning Solutions can now focus on bringing innovative digital training services to the market, while the BPO is now part of a global organisation that brings a more expansive view on customer experiences.”

The value of the transactions was not disclosed.