Amazon to switch to Microsoft 365 in $1-billion deal: report

Microsoft is preparing to bring Amazon.com on as a customer for its 365 cloud productivity tools in a deal worth more than US$1-billion, news site Insider reported on Tuesday (paywall), citing an internal document and a person familiar with the matter.

The e-commerce giant has committed the amount for over five years and to secure more than a million Microsoft 365 licence seats, according to the report.

Microsoft, whose shares gained nearly 1% in extended trading following the report, declined to comment. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Amazon is expected to start setting up the new systems in early November, the report said, adding that the company currently uses a local, on-premises version of Microsoft’s Office products. — Yuvraj Malik, (c) 2023 Reuters