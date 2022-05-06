Andile Ngcaba’s inq. to acquire South Africa’s Syrex

Inq., a technology company founded by Andile Ngcaba and part of Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners portfolio, said on Friday that it is acquiring South African cloud technology solutions provider Syrex.

The value of the deal was not disclosed and is subject to approval by the Competition Commission and communications regulator Icasa.

Syrex provides “hyperconverged” cloud solutions in South Africa that “delivers the full ICT services offering, from connectivity to security and tailored IT managed services”, inq. said in a statement.

Syrex holds network and service licences from Icasa and is a Microsoft, Mimecast and Checkpoint partner.

“The combination of Syrex and inq. is geared towards deepening our footprint in South Africa to drive hyperconverged and edge services and solutions within one of the most developed ICT markets on the continent both in the public and the private sectors,” Ngcaba said in the statement.

Syrex was established in 1995 by specialising in the installation and support of Linux and Microsoft, and subsequently virtualised and hybrid network infrastructures. It has since evolved into a “hyperconverged solutions provider that delivers the full ICT services offering from connectivity through to security and tailored IT support”, inq. said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media