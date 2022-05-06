Disney+ aims high as South African launch nears

Disney+, the streaming video service that will be launched in South Africa and other markets around the world later this month, wants to more than double the number of subscribers on the platform by 2024.

During a media showcase to launch the content slate that will be available on Disney+ in South Africa, Christine Service, vice president for Walt Disney Co Africa, said the platform has nearly 130 million global subscribers now, and wants to double this number.

If it’s successful, that means it could be vying with Netflix within two years for the crown of world’s largest streaming video player. Netflix has 222 million subscribers globally, according to a regulatory filing last month. Netflix is still by far the leading market player, even though it saw a fall in subscriptions recently.

Disney+ has plans to produce 60 local productions in the Africa, Middle East and Asia markets

In South Africa, Disney+ will have more than a thousand movies, 1 500 television series and 200 original series for users to choose from.

Service said that Disney+ has plans to produce 60 local productions in the Africa, Middle East and Asia markets to cater to local audiences.

Disney+ will introduce popular Marvel titles such as Moon Knight and Thor to the local market as well as content from the Star Wars franchise. There will also be content for adults on the platform, with titles such as Pam and Tommy and Queens. The streaming service will offer classic Disney movies and series such as The Lion King and popular 2022 movie Encanto. To complete the content slate, Disney+ will offer popular Pixar movies such as The Incredibles and Soul.

Disney+ will be available for R119/month or R1 190 for a yearly subscription (R950 introductory offer). It will allow up to seven user profiles, and users will be able to stream concurrently to up to four devices. Service said that Disney+ will be a mobile-first platform and that users can browse through the available content available before signing up.

Disney+ launches in South Africa on 18 May. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media