Andrew Whittaker to lead Altron Security

JSE-listed technology group Altron has appointed long-serving executive Andrew Whittaker as MD of its security business, Altron Security, with immediate effect.

Whittaker was previously executive: services and business development at Altron Security (previously Ubusha Technologies), where he was responsible for sales, business development, marketing and services management.

He takes the reins from Marius Agenbag, who is retiring. Whittaker has been with the business since 2001.

Altron Security recently acquired LAWtrust from another JSE-listed company, Etion, and Whittaker will be responsible for that business, too.

Whittaker will join the Altron operations committee and the LAWtrust board, Altron said.