Announcing TC|Daily: A daily tech show for South Africa

TechCentral is proud to announce it will soon be launching an exciting new South African-focused technology show.

Called TC|Daily, the show – which will be published daily, four times a week – will feature interviews with newsmakers and other interesting people in fields as varied as fintech, crypto and blockchain, broadband, IT services, infosec, cloud computing, e-commerce, green energy, and electric mobility.

The launch of the news-driven TC|Daily has been in the works for some time, with TechCentral — South Africa’s premier business-to-business technology news website — investing significantly to ensure production quality that is unrivalled online in ICT in South Africa.

“We hope, with TC|Daily, to take things to the next level, offering content and production values that the South African ICT market hasn’t seen to date,” said TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

“We’re very excited to bring this to market in the coming weeks, as we believe TC|Daily will significantly advance the way South Africans consume ICT news and content.”

TC|Daily will also be available through Spotify, Apple, Google and other popular audio podcast platforms – more details soon!

Editorial interview requests, including from public relations agencies, are welcome and should be directed here. Advertising and sponsorship queries should be addressed to Natalie Kock. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media