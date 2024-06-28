TCS+ | Asokan Moodley on Nedbank’s journey into AI

Asokan Moodley is leading Nedbank’s drive into the world of AI – and it is already starting to have a meaningful impact on productivity in the bank.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Moodley – Nedbank Group Technology’s head of end user and communication experience, infrastructure and operations – unpacks what the bank is doing with Copilot for Microsoft 365 and the lessons learnt so far from the deployment of the technology.

Nedbank, which is one of the first organisations in South Africa to deploy Copilot for Microsoft 365, has made the technology available to select employees, including senior management, ahead of a planned wider deployment.

In the interview, Moodley discusses:

Why Nedbank decided to be a relatively early adopter of Copilot for Microsoft 365;

Which employees the technology has been deployed to initially and why they were chosen;

The business challenges the bank is hoping the technology will address;

The important lessons learnt so far, and how other companies should be approaching their deployments;

The potential pitfalls of using advanced AI tools in a highly regulated industry like banking;

The security concerns, and how Nedbank is addressing these; and

How the bank helped employees embrace AI tools in their day-to-day work, and the feedback they have provided regarding their use of the technology.

Moodley also shares his views on whether AI tools, including Copilot for Microsoft 365, provide a competitive edge in both the short and the long term.

If your organisation is thinking of deploying AI technology to its employees – and especially if it’s considering Copilot for Microsoft 365 – this is a conversation you shouldn’t miss, especially as Moodley shares his views on how leaders in other organisations who have embarked on a similar journey should approach this.

Watch this episode of TCS+

Listen to this episode of TCS+

