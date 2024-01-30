Avert ITD partners with WatchGuard and Dolos to deliver network security

Founded in 2004, Avert ITD is a leading distributor of award-winning software and security appliances for South Africa and Africa. Through a dedicated focus on sales and support training, Avert ITD has achieved client success through IT technology implementation.

In its endeavour to bring class-leading technologies to the African market, it has partnered with Dolos and WatchGuard Technologies to deliver a comprehensive range of industry-leading security solutions.

WatchGuard Technologies is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Its unified security platform is uniquely designed for partners such as Avert ITD to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency.

Avert ITD is proud to announce the availability of WatchGuard’s new Firebox M-Series appliances in South Africa. This range of firewalls provide the powerful performance, security services and flexibility businesses need as they become increasingly distributed and have more employees on the move or working outside the traditional corporate network perimeter. Avert ITD will hold an informative webinar in February to explore the WatchGuard Firebox range in detail.

“Organisations of all types and sizes have undergone a profound transformation over the past few years, and many are grappling with how best to maintain security from the core network to remote employees and endpoints”, says Brendan Patterson, vice president of product management at WatchGuard. “The industry-leading speed and performance of our new M Series appliances, paired with their simplicity, modularity and affordability gives our partners and customers a unified security platform that can adapt to remote work deployments and evolve along with the business”.

WatchGuard’s Firewall range offers a comprehensive set of capabilities:

High-performance SSL/TLS inspection: More than 80% of business traffic occurs over encrypted channels and 50% of phishing sites use https to hide their attacks.

Layered zero day malware defences: Zero-day malware accounts for 64% of all malware threats encountered on the typical business network.

Phishing and happy-clicker protection: Unwitting attempts to connect to known malicious DNS addresses by your users can be automatically blocked and the user seamlessly redirected to a safe landing page.

Support the latest VPN technology: All WatchGuard fireboxes support the latest VPN technologies

Native automation: Automation has been shown to reduce the hours teams spend on security management by as much as 80%.

SD-WAN with zero-touch deployment: M Series Fireboxes offer integrated SD-WAN capabilities, making network resiliency and optimisation easy.

PoE+: Some models integrate PoE+. This enables organisations to power peripheral devices such as security cameras, VoIP phones and wireless access points.

Some models integrate PoE+. This enables organisations to power peripheral devices such as security cameras, VoIP phones and wireless access points. IntelligentAV: IntelligentAV leverages a machine-learning engine to better defend against continuously evolving zero-day malware.

“We are excited to partner with such a dedicated cybersecurity provider, growing WatchGuard’s presence in Africa and expanding access to WatchGuard’s award-winning range of technologies”, says Dolos CEO Dominic Richardson.

WatchGuard Fireboxes are available now through Avert ITD. Their dedicated sales team are available to attend to your queries around introducing this class-leading technology to your cybersecurity strategy.

For more information, please contact Avert ITD.

For an in-depth view of WatchGuard’s Firebox technology, join Avert ITD on Wednesday, 21 February at 11am for a live virtual event, where they will explore the range of features and capabilities offered by WatchGuard Fireboxes.

About Avert ITD:

With its focused approach to support and technical knowledge, Avert ITD is a dedicated software and security appliance distributor. To prevent delays in everyday performance, we offer technical support and training to company members to ensure a seamless workflow and boost return on investment. For more, visit avertitd.com or connect on LinkedIn. Avert ITD can also be reached on +27-10-007-4430 (Johannesburg) and +27-21-007-2655 (Cape Town), or via e-mail at [email protected].

About Dolos

Dolos is a specialist value-added distributor of cybersecurity technology delivering solutions into Africa and the Middle East. Formerly known as Panda Security Africa, Dolos is now the master distributor for WatchGuard Technologies in the African region. Partner with Dolos for trusted cybersecurity solutions, service and support. For more information, visit www.dolos.africa.