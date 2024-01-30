Joburg internet exchange gets massive upgrade

The Johannesburg Internet Exchange (Jinx), a multi-site peering point for internet traffic, has received a huge upgrade.

The upgrade to the exchange, which involved the installation of “high-speed dark fibre across the span of the entire network”, will boost its “resilience and backbone capacity”.

“Dark fibre rolled out between the six data centres where Jinx is located provides virtually unlimited future network capacity. INX-ZA can now easily enable additional capacity between sites as more peers connect to the Jinx peering fabric,” operator INX-ZA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Current Jinx data centre locations are:

Dimension Data Parklands

Teraco Isando

Xneelo Samrand

Africa Data Centres Halfway House

Africa Data Centres Samrand

Digital Parks Africa Samrand

“INX-ZA’s overarching objective is to keep internet traffic local to lower costs and improve latencies. The community-run INX-ZA manages South Africa’s only data centre-agnostic and multisite internet exchange points,” the organisation said.

Jinx – and other INX-ZA exchanges in Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) – compete with NAPAfrica.

INX-ZA recently embarked on a big content delivery drive that has helped ensure that popular streaming content for consumers in Cape Town and Durban is served locally, instead of content being backhauled from Johannesburg.

Typically, this means that consumers enjoy improved services, and internet service providers save on costs which are eventually passed on to the consumer, INX-ZA explained. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media