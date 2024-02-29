Avert IT Distribution appointed as distributor for AnyDesk

AvertITD is proud to announce the addition of AnyDesk Software to its distribution portfolio. AnyDesk enables you to provide IT support from anywhere. Whether you’re in the office next door or halfway around the world, AnyDesk’s remote support solves any IT problem.

Exceptional IT support depends on many factors. One of these factors is to use the right software. Not only should remote desktop software be intuitive and easy to use, but also secure and accessible, making it the perfect choice for both IT professional and IT service providers. AnyDesk’s remote desktop software is super secure, with customisable options and a DIY on-premises setup for your specific needs.

AnyDesk offers maximum flexibility, adapting to your security or policy requirements. You can choose the simple and flexible cloud solution or work independently by hosting AnyDesk in-house on your own servers.

Top-level security

Remote desktop software must be secure. In fact, security needs to be a priority. At AnyDesk, security is taken very seriously. First, the software is wrapped in multiple layers of security, including banking-standard TLS-technology. The software is developed to include a significant number of security settings and permissions that allow the user to customise the software to meet their security needs.

AnyDesk also has a strong presence in the market. It is not for nothing that it is already available in 190 countries, as well as installed in 180 000 companies. This shows that it is a unique solution and that it has the approval of many business organisations.

What AnyDesk brings to the table

Cloud or on-premises setup: Go for our cloud solution with all the bells and whistles or keep things independent by installing it on your own servers.

Full mobile support: Access and control desktops, servers and devices using your smartphone or tablet, no matter what platform you're on.

Flexibility and customisation: Make AnyDesk your own – customise it to fit your needs and keep a consistent brand experience.

AnyDesk’s performance in action

Screen Sharing from everywhere: AnyDesk lets you share screens in real-time from anywhere in the world.

Manage mobile devices easily: Got a bunch of mobile devices to handle? AnyDesk makes it a breeze, saving you a ton of time.

Remote work without a hitch: Your powerful PC is ready for action wherever you are – work in real-time from any device.

Easy remote printing: Print from anywhere with just a click, making your remote work smoother.

Stable interactive access: Zero delays when working with your colleagues' screens worldwide – training and fixing stuff is a piece of cake.

Speedy file transfer: AnyDesk ensures lightning-fast and unlimited file transfers so you can take your files wherever you go.

About Avert IT distribution

When you partner with AvertITD, you invest in your own success and growth. This world-class distributor offers a superior range of cybersecurity solutions to protect your clients and your reputation.

AvertITD was established in 2004 and has continued to grow, evolve and develop since then. They have partners across Africa and the Middle East and prioritise accountability, integrity and commitment so that these qualities and principles infuse everything that you then offer to your customers as a reseller.

To become an AvertITD reseller, complete this form or contact an agent on +27 10 007 4430 (Johannesburg) or +27 21 007 2655 (Cape Town), or e-mail [email protected]. Visit the AvertITD website, or connect on LinkedIn.

About AnyDesk

Founded in 2014, AnyDesk is one of the leading remote desktop software providers worldwide and one of the fastest-growing companies in Germany, with more than 200 employees and 9 offices in different countries. With more than 200 million sessions per month, AnyDesk enables remote connections between IT professionals and customer devices to resolve technical issues, as well as facilitating remote work, allowing more people to work from anywhere.