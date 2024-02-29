NEC XON helps Emtel become fastest mobile network in Mauritius

NEC XON has played a pivotal role in Emtel’s recent recognition as Ookla’s Mauritius Speedtest awards winner for mobile network speed in the second and third quarters of 2023.

The collaboration between NEC XON and Emtel was spearheaded by Jurie Cordier, key account executive at NEC XON, and Emtel CEO Kresh Goomany.

“This project has allowed Emtel to clinch the Ookla Speedtest Award with impressive mobile speeds never witnessed on the island. This accolade is a testament to its successful deployment of 5G technology across Mauritius with strategic partner NEC XON,” said Cordier.

Emtel’s 5G network already covers 80% of the Mauritian population, with plans to extend coverage in 2024. Goomany said: “With the widest 5G network coverage in Mauritius — and most probably the widest 5G network in Africa, considering the population and the area that we cover — we are proud to be the first company to launch 5G across such a significant portion of the island.”

Emtel users can now experience ultra-fast speeds coupled with ultra-low latency on the Emtel 5G mobile network, significantly enhancing the mobile data browsing experience for customers.

The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) of Mauritius granted 5G licences to the country’s three mobile network operators — My.t mobile, Emtel, and CHiLi Mauritius — in July 2021, facilitating the deployment of commercial services. In this highly competitive market, Emtel stands out with a 5G network deployment covering 80% of the population, offering low latency that proves essential in the current hybrid work models adopted by businesses.

Cell upgrades

NEC XON’s role in this success includes vital cell site upgrades to enable 5G deployment. Juniper Networks equipment, forming the core of the network, plays a crucial role in delivering reliable network performance. NEC XON has been a strategic partner of Emtel since 2011, fostering a consultative relationship that goes beyond the traditional vendor-customer dynamic.

“Since 2011, we have served as a strategic partner throughout Emtel’s journey. We have already upgraded them to a 100-gig backbone, and the future holds a 400Gbit/s backbone upgrade,” said Anthony Laing, GM networking at NEC XON.

In addition to the 5G deployment, Emtel recently launched its Metiss fibre cable, further solidifying its position as a bandwidth capacity leader in the region. The upgraded infrastructure not only benefits businesses through enhanced video conferencing and streaming but also offers improved internet-of-things applications, positively impacting the community at large.

This partnership between NEC XON and Emtel exemplifies a collaborative approach, emphasising a consultative relationship that transcends the conventional vendor-customer dynamic. As technology continues to evolve, NEC XON remains committed to supporting Emtel in its pursuit of innovation and excellence in the telecommunications landscape.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.