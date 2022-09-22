BCX secures rights to Alibaba Cloud solutions in South Africa

Telkom’s IT systems integration business, BCX, has signed a partnership agreement with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud services arm of Alibaba Group.

The deal gives BCX exclusive rights to distribute Alibaba Cloud products and services in South Africa.

“Alibaba Cloud offers a broad range of cloud computing products and services for the full gamut of ICT applications including databases, networking, security, analytics, big data, application services and more,” BCX said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is complementary to BCX’s offering as a vendor-agnostic systems integrator that develops solutions for its clients based on their exact use case across a wide range of technology spheres and vertical sectors.”

BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi said in the statement: “The partnership gives BCX the opportunity to expand our reach and services and create additional revenue streams, which is part of our broader strategy to grow our business and expand our partner ecosystem.”

BCX will be the primary contact for all resellers across Africa wanting to sell Alibaba Cloud products and services, he said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

