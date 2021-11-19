Become a channel partner of Avast and AVG through Silver Software Distribution

Silver Software Distribution is the official distributor of internationally acclaimed cybersecurity vendors Avast and AVG. Become a partner and receive sponsored security after protecting your first client.

Avast Software, a FTSE 100 company, together with subsidiary AVG Technologies, is the largest cybersecurity company in the world.

According to a recent Opswat market share report, Avast dominated global windows security market share at number-one position as the market’s leader for the past five years.

The combined Avast and AVG user base is recognised as the largest and most advanced threat detection network in the world, covering more than 440 million users worldwide, an impressive 40% of global PC users (outside of China).

According to Owler Competitive Intelligence, last year Avast reported a colossal global revenue of US$875-million, with Kaspersky only coming in at $685-million, ESET at $579-million and Bitdefender at $140-million.

The powerful new AVG/Avast shared AI-driven hybrid security engine is officially the global leader. Rated number one best SMB cybersecurity software by TechRadar and SE Labs. Winner of AV Comparatives award for lowest impact on PC performance. Ranked Top Product by independent AV-Test.org in 2020. Winner of Product of the Year by independent AV-Comparatives. One hundred percent Capterra-certified protection against zero-day threats including ransomware. Consistently ranked in the highest 10th percentile by VB100 bulletin tests. Awarded Opswat Gold Certification. Winner of the 2020 Antivirus Software of the Year Award by CyberSecurity Breakthrough. Impressively adding 25 new accolades in the past two years to the hundreds already won since inception three decades ago.

To put this in context, Avast and AVG prevented more than 18 billion malware attacks, 3.6 billion visits to malicious sites and 24 million ransomware infections worldwide last year alone. In real terms, Avast saves a PC from a ransomware attack almost every second and prevents about a million malware attacks daily.

Complete security for home and business customers

It is fair to say that today we are all connected citizens, with online interests, services and experiences seamlessly woven into the fabric of our daily lives.

Fortunately, AVG and Avast offer a broad range of consumer and business products to protect Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices. Award-winning security, privacy (VPN), cloud backup and performance for you, your family and your business.

About Silver Software Distribution

Silver Software Distribution is the official distributor of internationally acclaimed cybersecurity vendors AVG Technologies, Avast Software, Infrascale and Barracuda Networks in Africa.

It now offers all local registered IT value-added resellers, managed service providers, Internet service provider, original equipment manufacturers and retailers this exclusive offer!

Become a partner with Silver Software Distribution and after protecting your first customer, receive a fully sponsored NFR (not-for-resale) licence of its latest cloud-based business security for your in-house protection and review. Your choice of Popi Act-compliant AVG Internet Security Business Edition 15 users (1 year) or Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus 10 users (1 year) to the value of R5 000/year at no cost, in perpetuity, as long as your firm remains an active partner.

The Silver Software Distribution Partner Programme gives channel partners access to cutting-edge technology, training and certification programmes, with fast and friendly dedicated support from highly trained technical engineers — all aimed at enabling you to profitably supply the popular Avast and AVG security portfolio to protect your customers. Offering easy-to-manage solutions that will allow you to stay competitive, expand your security offerings and grow your business.

Background and history

Initially founded in 1991, Silver Software Distribution has been the trusted legacy AVG Southern Africa distributor for a remarkable 15+ years. Its offices are located in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa, as well as Tamarin, Mauritius. It distributes tailored Avast and AVG security solutions for home, SMB and enterprise to a broad range of IT channel partners in South Africa and throughout Africa, including value-add resellers, ISPs, MSPs, OEM manufacturers and online/physical box retailers. These established partnerships in 54 countries, garnered over decades, has developed an incredibly vast network of channel partners across the continent.

Trusted partnerships

Silver Software Distribution is renowned for its core values and historically unwavering commitment to the channel.

We have always been focused on putting partners first, we have a rock-solid history of partner enablement and a proven track record of always remaining loyal to the channel. Prioritising channel partners is the key to our overall success in delivering best-in-class security solutions. We provide a simplified go-to-market strategy to remove channel conflicts and ensure partners remain number one.

Local channel partners include Mweb, Vodacom and MTN with high-profile end users including local, provincial and national government, Seacom, the South African National Defence Force, Armscor, and the SA Legion of Military Veterans.

Silver Software Distribution is known for having highly trained expert partner sales and support staff, network security engineers and developers working closely with partners across Africa, predominantly South Africa, to promote and support internationally renowned next-generation technology brands. Having built a trusted reputation over the years of reliability, efficient service and quantifiable partner success.

We supply the best security software in the world at the most competitive pricing in the local market. We take exceptionally good care of our partners and believe in protecting them with the best by supplying fully sponsored partner NFR licences for their in-house security and review — at no cost, in perpetuity, as long as you remain an active partner with us. — Timothy J Ollewagen, Bcom (Law), business development manager at Silver Software Distribution

Why is Avast security superior?

Faster, smarter artificial intelligence

The competitive advantage of the Avast/AVG family stems from being in the unique position to leverage the world‘s largest and most advanced cybersecurity network.

Avast and AVG differ from other next-gen security companies in that they have an unparalleled cloud-based machine-learning engine that receives a constant stream of data from its hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, which facilitates learning at unprecedented speeds — making its artificial intelligence engine smarter and faster than the rest.

That endpoint presence is used not just as a means of protecting the endpoint, but also as a security sensor. This, combined with the company’s proprietary cloud-based engine, effectively means a giant security network at a scale and depth with which few other companies can compete.

Czech Republic-based Avast CEO Ondřej Vlček put it eloquently when he said: “There is a simple litmus test for the veracity of a security company’s claims to offer next-generation security products. It is no secret that machine learning and AI require big data to work. To be truly next-gen, you need big data — really big data.”

Through its combined AVG, Avast, Norton, Avira and CCleaner user base, the conglomerate protects more than 440 million consumers and businesses in 167 countries.

The proprietary, shared, AI-driven security engine is able to process immense amounts of data at lightning speeds. This, along with the extensive combined expertise of Avast and AVG, achieved through a proven track record of both in their own rights successfully identifying and stopping even the toughest zero-day malware in real-time, for the last three decades, results in a powerful security engine for threat detection and prevention.

This provides unparalleled insight into cyberattacks, enabling Avast to deliver the world’s fastest and most sophisticated protection against cybercrime.

All-in-one cybersecurity for the modern workplace

Built to offer maximum cloud protection for businesses – and Popia compliant

The world is going digital and disjointed security services are no longer safe. Layered, cloud-based, integrated security is the key to full protection.

In the past, businesses felt confident protecting devices and networks with just antivirus and perhaps a physical firewall appliance. Today, as everything moves online and to the cloud, security solutions must follow suit.

The threat landscape is rapidly evolving. Traditional solutions will leave you vulnerable to sophisticated security breaches and cyberattacks. Legacy firewalls and data centres aren’t scalable and are costly to maintain. Managing security for multiple customers with disjointed, complex solutions is a struggle. This leaves companies at risk and unable to protect their mobile workers. Business operations are moving to the cloud and you want cloud-based security for your clients.

Yesterday’s network architecture is no longer sustainable in today’s environment. The business perimeter has dissolved. For total protection, you need cloud-based network security solutions that cover users anytime, anywhere.

Avast, together with AVG, is the only provider of 100% cloud-based layered endpoint protection and network security, managed from one integrated cloud platform.

The respective Avast Business and AVG Business Cloud Console is a powerful and intuitive cloud-based platform that empowers businesses and IT service providers to easily manage all Avast Business or AVG Business solutions deployed in their networks.

The cloud console provides continuous protection, comprehensive reporting, and real-time visibility of threats and remote administration capabilities, regardless of where the endpoints are connecting from — various branches at different locations, traveling executives connecting to public Wi-Fi or staff working remotely from home networks. There is no question of the vital importance of this to businesses not only in the current pandemic but for our remote workers of the future.

Compatible with Windows and macOS workstations, SharePoint servers and Exchange servers, it supports Active Directory deployment and centralised updating. There are no setup or maintenance costs and is free to use with any Avast Business or AVG Business product.

(Source: Avast Business Cloud Console)

The next-gen Avast and AVG antivirus solutions use a seven-layer-deep protection approach against cyberattacks. They combine artificial intelligence, behaviour-based machine learning and cloud threat lab analysis capabilities to detect known and unknown malware, ransomware and other cyberthreats in real time.

The AVG and Avast business security portfolio brings enterprise-grade technology to SMBs, making it simple and affordable to secure, manage, and monitor complex networks while being Popia compliant and built to offer maximum protection businesses can count on. Further information is available here.

Optional add-ons include Patch Management, Premium Remote Control and Cloud Backup.

Advanced cybersecurity supported by three decades of innovation

Avast has been around longer than most other cybersecurity companies – it was originally founded in 1988 – and is dedicated to innovation and cutting-edge products.

We continuously invest in our products, with 50% of our employees being dedicated to R&D, to help you stay competitive and ensure best-in-class security solutions. Our next-gen security engine uses behavioural detection, cloud-based machine learning and signature-based detection to deliver the ultimate in protection.

Avast’s innovative security approach comes from some of the most talented and experienced security engineers on the planet. Avast is headquartered in Prague, a centre of excellence for engineering and computer science, where it attracts the best and the brightest. Its scientists, engineers and mathematicians are from some of the most highly respected institutions and organisations, including Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Oxford University and Nasa. Its growth is fuelled by its passionate culture of wanting to win and “beat the bad guys”.

For further information, contact Silver Software Distribution.