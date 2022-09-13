Behind the scenes at CipherWave

The telecommunications landscape is more competitive than ever and is scaling rapidly. In this environment, CipherWave is building a portfolio of service businesses.

In this podcast, TechCentral gets a sneak peek into what CipherWave is building and where the business is headed.

The holding company, led by CEO Wayne D’Sa, has a number of subsidiaries, through which D’Sa and his teams are delivering technology solutions to growing businesses — with a deliberate focus on value creation.

These subsidiaries are:

Aggregation Networks

Home-Connect

CipherWave Business Solutions

Broadlink

These people-centric entities all complement each other in terms of service offering, says D’Sa in the podcast.

The next phase of growth is in further enhancing user experience through reliable infrastructure and investment in best-in-class technology.

CipherWave is a leading tier-1 Internet service provider. Learn more in this interview with D’Sa, or visit www.cipherwave.co.za.

