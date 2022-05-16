Big jump in network spending by Vodacom in South Africa

Vodacom Group increased capital expenditure in its South African operation by more than 10% in the last year as it fought to regain network leadership from rival MTN.

Capex rose by 10.6% in the year ended 31 March 2022 to R11.15-billion, up from R10.08-billion in the previous financial year. This is the most Vodacom has ever spent in a single year on its network. It is also far ahead of service revenue growth of 3.8% over the same period.

The increased spending comes as regular reports from independent research organisations, including Ookla, the owner of the popular speedtest.net Internet speed testing platform, put MTN’s network performance in South Africa far ahead of rivals, including Vodacom.

Vodacom said the increased capex was used to expand network capacity to manage additional demand for data; modernise its network to prepare for the next wave of Covid-19 infections; and enhance its IT platforms to maintain its competitive edge. “Looking ahead, we will leverage our newly acquired spectrum assets in South Africa to improve 4G services and invest incrementally into 5G infrastructure…,” it said.

Group CEO Shameel Joosub said Vodacom will again spend at least R11-billion on its network in South Africa in the financial year to March 2023.

Vodacom Group published its full-year results on Monday. Highlights of the performance from the South African operation, the group’s biggest, include: