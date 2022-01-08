Bob van Dijk buys R155-million in Prosus shares

Bob van Dijk, the CEO of Naspers spinoff Prosus, has purchased about US$10-million (R155-million) of the company’s shares on the open market, the company said on Friday in a statement.

The CEO’s purchases, registered with the Dutch financial markets authority AFM, were 122 750 shares purchased at an average price around €71.90, Prosus said.

“Buying more Prosus shares reflects my personal conviction that our businesses have had exceptional momentum and that their value is not at all reflected in the stock,” Van Dijk said in a statement.

Prosus shares, which often trade in line with the company’s biggest asset, a 28.9% stake in Chinese software giant Tencent, have retreated since reaching a high above €109 in February. They closed unchanged in percentage terms on Friday at €70.95. — Toby Sterling, (c) 2022 Reuters