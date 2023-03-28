Bolton Technical launches a new range of InHand routers in South Africa

Bolton Technical is expanding its product range by adding new industrial internet-of-things technology from global leader in IoT, InHand Networks.

InHand brings ground-breaking innovation to South Africa with solutions including 5G routers, gateways and industrial Ethernet switches for smart grids, industrial automation, remote machine monitoring, smart cities, retail and much more.

The launch of the InHand Networks brand marks a milestone for both Bolton’s diversification of products and InHand’s expansion on the African continent.

IR302 compact industrial LTE router

Two Ethernet ports and an optional Wi-Fi interface

Dual Sim failover and link backup

Encrypted VPN transmission, firewall protections and multi-level authorisation control

Centralised cloud management platform allowing users to manage and monitor InHand devices remotely

Easy-to-Use Web interface

The InRouter 302 LTE router is a secure, compact and powerful machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity solution for industrial and commercial industries.

Under perfect conditions, the IR302 can provide up to 150Mbit/s download speeds and 50Mbit/s upload speeds. The router is reliable, secure and a powerful M2M connectivity solution for commercial and industrial scenarios in South Africa.

Bolton not only offers a wide range of 5G antennas but us launching an SD-WAN router with state-of-the-art 5G technology in South Africa. With 5G high-speed gigabit Ethernet, the ER805 SD -WAN is a game changer for the industrial 5G industry.

InHand ER800 SD-WAN 5G edge router

5G high-speed cellular network access with up to 1.2Gbit/s

4G and 5G Wi-Fi dual-band concurrent, AP/STA mode switching

Supports SD-WAN and various VPNs

Centralised cloud management

Multi-dimensional security protection

The EdgeRouter805 is a cloud-managed SD-WAN edge router for the 5G network era. Together with the InCloud Manager SaaS service, it provides customers with a high-speed, secure network connection and a one-stop network management service.

The ER805 provides high bandwidth with low latency for the industrial 5G sector, so service will no longer be restricted. The ER805 allows global operators network access, a downstream rate of 2Gbit/s and supports SA and NS networking.

About Bolton Technical

Bolton Technical is a leader in the cellular repeater business focused on delivering and deploying high-quality cellphone signal booster solutions and is the sole distributor of WilsonPro and weBoost cellphone signal boosters in Africa. All its boosters are Icasa approved, and amplify 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE cellular signals for all phones, on all popular South African networks (including Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom).

Bolton Technical is also a giant in the field of cellular components, having been one of the leading suppliers of RF accessories, antennas and cables in the US since 2011. It specialises in not only supplying but also integrating signal booster solutions through complete turnkey installation services.