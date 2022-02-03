Boris Johnson wants probe into Bain over SA corruption

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the cabinet office to look into allegations that global consultancy Bain & Co was involved in corruption in South Africa, the Daily Maverick reported, citing a letter Johnson sent to Peter Hain, a UK lawmaker.

Hain had asked that Johnson freeze all government contracts with Bain while South African prosecutors try to recoup money paid to the Boston-based company for a contract it had with the South African Revenue Service, according to Daily Maverick.

Bain has denied wilfully facilitating or being party to corruption after a judicial inquiry in South Africa found its conduct wanting in their dealings with state-owned firms.

A panel, headed by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, found that Bain met with former President Jacob Zuma and former tax commissioner Tom Moyane before it was signed up as a consultant, and it was clear it would be given a contract to revamp the tax agency’s systems prior to the start of the tender process. — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP