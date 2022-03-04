Breaking the rules: Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is a game changer

Setting new standard in mobile innovation, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is an incredible example of pioneering technology designed to make life better. This exciting new release features the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, and introduces astounding camera and video technology, the incredible speed of Samsung’s 4nm processor, unbelievably long-lasting batteries1, and a host of captivating new innovations in power and performance – far beyond the expected. It’s no wonder that Samsung ensured that this impressive device is protected in innovative ways.

The Galaxy S22 series presents Samsung’s most durable mobile devices yet. On the Galaxy S22 Ultra, a polished Armor Aluminum frame acts like a suit of armour, and the front and rear are equipped with the tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. With the Galaxy Note now being integrated seamlessly into this powerhouse of a phone, even the enhanced S Pen has the additional protection from water with the device’s reassuring IP68 rating2. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ also benefit greatly from Armour Aluminum – Samsung’s strongest aluminium frame, so you can take your phone anywhere with peace of mind.

The Galaxy S22 series also includes a range of innovative pro-grade photography tools, including the devices’ big pixel sensors to make night-time photos and videos come out clear as day3. You can also enjoy creating epic low-light portraits and self-portraits thanks to a series of pioneering technologies. This means you can also enjoy watching the captivating content you create on a bright expansive screen like no other — backed by the amazing power and performance of of these pioneering devices. Of course, you can do all of this knowing an accidental drop is not necessarily the end of this new world of innovation.

In the spirit of breaking barriers, Samsung is offering those who want to switch to the Galaxy S22 series the value of its trade-in programme, which makes the devices accessible to more people. You can trade it in your old phone and save up to R10 000 if you purchase in cash, or save up to R400 monthly on a contract4. The Galaxy S22 series is open for pre-orders until 10 March 2022 and Samsung has a very enticing launch offer, which includes the peace of mind of Samsung Care+5, a dedicated product support service covering accidental damage such as a cracked screen and repairs.

Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra and receive Galaxy Buds Pro free – plus the option to get the benefits of Samsung Care+ for a once-off payment of R799 5 .

and receive Galaxy Buds Pro free – plus the option to get the benefits of Samsung Care+ for a once-off payment of R799 . Buy Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ and receive Galaxy Buds Live free – plus Samsung Care+ option, with a once-off payment of R4995.

Disclaimers

1Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user. Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 8 and 20 December 2021 in the US and the UK with pre-release versions of SM-S901, SM-S906, SM-S908 under default setting using 5G sub-6GHz networks (not tested under 5G mmWave networks). Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors. The total usage time with a fully charged device may vary by usage behaviour.

2Galaxy S22 Ultra is rated as IP68. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5m of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

3Adaptive Pixel only works with high-resolution photos, not at basic resolution.

4Terms and conditions apply. The value of the trade-in is based on the condition of the phone traded in and on qualifying phone.

5All of the above gifts are subject to stock availability and the offer is valid until 30 April 2022. Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+, a dedicated product support service covering accidental damages, repairs and more, must be activated within 30 days of purchase.