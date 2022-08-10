BT, Seacom sign ‘strategic alliance’ for enterprise services

Seacom and BT Group — formerly British Telecom — have announced a “strategic alliance” in terms of which Seacom will offer BT’s portfolio of services to enterprise customers across Africa.

The BT services will be delivered over Seacom’s own communications infrastructure.

“Seacom will leverage BT’s services, vendor relationships and global expertise to expand its portfolio of services aimed at African businesses,” Seacom said in a statement.

“Since the launch of its Business division, Seacom has substantially grown its customer and partnership base to strengthen its offerings and serve customers beyond existing markets,” it added.

“With Seacom’s global network and local presence, and BT’s global reach and expertise, we will be able to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, security and connectivity services that are reliable and scalable, and at the cutting edge of industry,” Seacom CEO Oliver Fortuin said in the statement.

“The areas of secure multi-cloud connectivity, next-generation networking solutions and collaboration services are the sweet spot where Seacom and BT will combine their respective strengths,” added Alessandro Adriani, director of system integrators and telecoms service providers at BT’s Global unit.

One of the first services Seacom will offer is BT’s Cloud Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) platform. SIEM tools provide real-time visibility and monitoring across an organisation’s entire IT environment. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media