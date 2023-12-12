Cloud computing has become a linchpin for companies striving to stay agile and competitive in rapidly evolving markets. By leveraging cloud services, businesses can dynamically scale their computing resources, allowing them to swiftly adapt to changing demands and market trends.

The cloud provides a flexible infrastructure that enables organisations to deploy and manage applications more efficiently, reducing time to market for new products and services. Moreover, cloud-based solutions foster collaboration and enhance communication by providing real-time access to data and applications from any location.

Yesterday’s legacy systems hinder innovation, as their outdated infrastructure and technology limits the entity’s ability to adopt modern, more efficient processes and technologies, leading to decreased agility and competitiveness in today’s fast-paced business environment. Companies end up always being behind when it comes to the latest versions too, which means they miss out on new features.

So said Atlassian partnership co-ordinator at Ovations senior consultant Chris Scheepers during the company’s recent webinar titled “Accelerating business growth with Atlassian cloud migration”.

He said companies stuck in the legacy rut have to deal with complicated and intensive upgrades and patching; and end up spending vast amounts of resources worrying about security vulnerabilities and evolving regulations. “This is one reason Atlassian Cloud has rapidly become the top choice for entities looking to streamline workflows and take productivity to a new level,” he said.

Cost saving across the board

Another key advantage of transitioning to Atlassian Cloud is the substantial cost savings, eliminating concerns about upfront expenses for servers, hardware and hosting costs. Performance and availability are no longer for the customers concern as it is all handled by Atlassian. Atlassian Cloud operates on two different billing models, a monthly subscription model based on user count, and a tiered annual subscription. Whether you require flexibly or a more structured price plan, Atlassian’s got you covered.

Having diverse pricing tiers or per user pricing allows teams to select the option that align with their needs and budget, fostering scalability without the worry of additional hardware or software expenses.

True scalability, collaboration

Atlassian Cloud also excels in scalability, enabling teams to effortlessly adjust their plans as they grow and requirements evolve. This flexibility allows the addition of users, projects and features without limitations imposed by existing infrastructure. Additionally, the platform ensures access to the latest software updates and features, automatically deployed to all users, sparing teams the effort and expense of managing upgrades.

Collaboration is another compelling benefit, as it is at the core of Atlassian Cloud’s features. Tools like Jira and Confluence empower teams to collaborate in real-time, share ideas and monitor project progress. The platform acts as a centralised hub, facilitating seamless communication and cooperation among team members, regardless of geographical distances or time zones.

In addition, integration with popular communication tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams further enhances connectivity across various platforms.

More accessibility, security

Atlassian Cloud enables teams to access tools from any location and at any time, requiring only an internet connection and a device. This flexibility supports remote work, collaboration across different locations and on-the-go access to tools. In a world with a mobile and distributed workforce, this freedom from physical office constraints is a significant advantage.

Furthermore, Atlassian Cloud was designed with security at the top of mind. It incorporates enterprise-grade features such as two-factor authentication, data encryption and regular security audits.

Importantly, it is in compliance with industry standards, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001, ensuring data security and privacy, and therefore caters to businesses with stringent regulatory requirements.

Enhanced deployment, productivity

Migrating to Atlassian Cloud expedites the deployment of tools and projects too. By eliminating the need for server setup, hardware configuration or software installation, teams can focus on project setup and tool customisation. Automatic updates and maintenance also ensure quicker access to the latest features and bug fixes without the burden of manual updates.

The software contributes to enhanced team productivity through tools such as Jira and Confluence, too. Workflow streamlining, task automation and reduced manual work enable teams to work more efficiently, focusing on high-value tasks for increased productivity.

One standout feature of Atlassian Cloud is its flexibility. Teams are able to customise tools and workflows to suit their unique needs and preferences. A plethora of add-ons and integrations, including agile boards, roadmaps and timesheets provide options to enhance the Atlassian experience.

Templates and workflows offered by the solution enable quick and easy initiation, particularly beneficial for teams new to the platform.

